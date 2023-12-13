Previous
Heritage Mews by jnr
227 / 365

Heritage Mews

I went later in the afternoon hoping to catch some of the excitement of the season, but strangely found it deserted and not very seasonal.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Jim R

@jnr
