The Refillery by jnr
228 / 365

The Refillery

From the gingerbread houses to the hanging plants, this shop window brought a smile to my face. I don't know what products they refill but I know I will be going back to look around.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island.
