All I Get Is A Pumpkin? by jo38
Photo 1681

All I Get Is A Pumpkin?

Our table guest has been a skeleton that was bought for a Halloween display - since it was sitting at the table we figured it might like something to eat.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Jo

@jo38
2020- Year 6 What a year it has been and how things have changed. I have missed being here so I think it is time...
