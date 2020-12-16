Previous
Next
Night Time Snow by jo38
Photo 1742

Night Time Snow

Our first winter snow storm is upon us.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Jo

@jo38
2020- Year 6 What a year it has been and how things have changed. I have missed being here so I think it is time...
477% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Hope the shoveling isn't too much but, snow really does make the holidays seem more real.
December 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise