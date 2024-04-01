Sign up
Photo 2141
New Friend
After losing our Hailie pup last year and then our Zsasz boy this year, the house just seemed too quiet. This little senior girl was in need of a home, so we have decided to adopt her from the shelter.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Jo
@jo38
2022 - Year 8 It was the Rainbow Challenge that brought me back, I will be trying to take a daily picture, but some days just...
0
365 - A Picture A Day
SM-S901U
31st March 2024 8:25pm
Public
dog
pet
shelter pup
