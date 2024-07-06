Sign up
Photo 2232
Blending In
Todays adventure was trying to follow a Praying Mantis around - I took a bunch of pictures but decided on this one as it was blending in with the plants.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
Jo
@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
Tags
nature
insect
praying mantis
