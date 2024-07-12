Previous
The Dessert by jo38
The Dessert

Dining at a Michelin Star restaurant was a first time experience, this was one of the desserts served, an olive oil cake. As the food arrived at our table it was described and plated in a fancy manner but it was all very tasty and filling.
