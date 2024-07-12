Sign up
Photo 2238
The Dessert
Dining at a Michelin Star restaurant was a first time experience, this was one of the desserts served, an olive oil cake. As the food arrived at our table it was described and plated in a fancy manner but it was all very tasty and filling.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
0
0
Jo
@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
Tags
food
,
cake
,
dessert
