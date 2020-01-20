Previous
Next
Yogurt Pancakes by joansmor
Photo 2248

Yogurt Pancakes

Several of my friends have made yogurt pancakes so I had to give them a try. I found a recipe with 4 ingredients - my kind of recipe. It made 4 pancakes so I doubled the recipe. These are the six that I froze for future breakfasts. This morning I am using up the last of the plain Greek yogurt to make biscuits. This recipe makes 8 so again I will have some to freeze. Well got to get moving the new built-in Microwave is coming and will be installed this morning. I can't wait because it has been horrible not having one. I am very dependent on mine. Think you can guess what tomorrow's picture will be. Well, it might be a choice of two things. I am taking food photos for a scrappage I have in mind.
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
615% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Richard Sayer ace
They look very filling Joan... not to mention fattening!
January 21st, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
I hope they are as good as they look!
January 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise