Yogurt Pancakes

Several of my friends have made yogurt pancakes so I had to give them a try. I found a recipe with 4 ingredients - my kind of recipe. It made 4 pancakes so I doubled the recipe. These are the six that I froze for future breakfasts. This morning I am using up the last of the plain Greek yogurt to make biscuits. This recipe makes 8 so again I will have some to freeze. Well got to get moving the new built-in Microwave is coming and will be installed this morning. I can't wait because it has been horrible not having one. I am very dependent on mine. Think you can guess what tomorrow's picture will be. Well, it might be a choice of two things. I am taking food photos for a scrappage I have in mind.