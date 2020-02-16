Previous
Life can be still by joansmor
Life can be still

Okay still going back into archives for photos. This is the beach at Assateague. Loved the soft dunes. Going for a photo ride with a member of the camera club. I might do another one on Thursday. Today I will have to use my iPhone because I still can't find the battery charger. But I ordered another one and it is coming tomorrow so that is why I want to do another ride on Thursday. Meanwhile having fun posting pictures in what I call my Treasure Chest. I hope you approve. Also thought I was clever with the title since this week is for Still Life which is not my thing.
Joan Robillard

12/05/19
Sylvia du Toit
February 17th, 2020  
Diana
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous scene.
February 17th, 2020  
