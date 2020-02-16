Life can be still

Okay still going back into archives for photos. This is the beach at Assateague. Loved the soft dunes. Going for a photo ride with a member of the camera club. I might do another one on Thursday. Today I will have to use my iPhone because I still can't find the battery charger. But I ordered another one and it is coming tomorrow so that is why I want to do another ride on Thursday. Meanwhile having fun posting pictures in what I call my Treasure Chest. I hope you approve. Also thought I was clever with the title since this week is for Still Life which is not my thing.