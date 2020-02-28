Previous
Next
Boat Ramp with a View by joansmor
Photo 2287

Boat Ramp with a View

Opps got distracted and forgot to post this morning. This is the boat ramp at Bug Light Park looking over at Portland. In the summer you can often see cruise boats passing here. Now you are most likely to see an oil tanker or ferry for the islands.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
626% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise