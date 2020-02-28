Sign up
Photo 2287
Boat Ramp with a View
Opps got distracted and forgot to post this morning. This is the boat ramp at Bug Light Park looking over at Portland. In the summer you can often see cruise boats passing here. Now you are most likely to see an oil tanker or ferry for the islands.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
2756
photos
180
followers
67
following
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
19th February 2020 1:19pm
Tags
portland
,
boatramp
,
for2020
