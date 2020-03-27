Previous
Next
Sunrise at Estes this morning. by joansmor
Photo 2315

Sunrise at Estes this morning.

Two things to know - One the sun is actually rising behind me and secondly I post in the morning using the day before date. This allows me to edit pictures and post them on the correct day. But I loved the pictures and just had to share one. Nothing like a lovely sunrise to give you hope for the future. Now I went here in my car. On the way, there were no other cars and later I saw some cars but no one came near me so I was very safe. You will get bored with these pictures in the coming days and I will probably mix them in with other shots.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
634% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise