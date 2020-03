My Best Shot

This was taken while I was still taking rides with a friend. Now I am not so anxious to get in a car with anyone except my niece and her family. It is, of course, Estes Lake. I like framing pictures with trees. Taken before the snowstorm and has a spring look to it. Supposed to be sunny tomorrow morning and thinking of going for a sunrise picture which I haven't done for a while. I did take one after sunrise at No1 pond but want to be out at sunrise. I hope the weather cooperates.