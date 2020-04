Cacti

I loved these colorful cacti I saw in Walmart in February but that was when I was doing Flash of red. I could probably play with this to make it better but I have had another bowel blockage incident and haven't eaten for two days. But teleconferenced my doctor and think I am getting better. I could eat a hard-boiled egg and not throw it back up. But I wanted to post this morning before you got worried. Some suggestions on cropping this would be appreciated.