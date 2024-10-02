Previous
Tree Trimming by joansmor
Tree Trimming

Had my trees trimmed today. I want to keep my trees away from my roof to reduce the chances of them damaging the house in storms.
2nd October 2024

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
Babs ace
At least he is in a cherry picker and not dangling from a rope on the tree.
October 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
That's dangerous work they do. Great shot!
October 3rd, 2024  
