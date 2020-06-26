Sign up
Photo 2406
Foggy Morning
I enhanced the foggy look with a bit of texture. I think it looks realistic. Hope you like it. I should take a moment to thank all who visit my project.
Oh and I heard about my monitor test. I have fast heartbeats. SO I have a new medicine to take and am waiting for an appointment with the Cardiologist. Oh happy senior years. LOL
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
05-20-20 So I got my hair cut and here is the after picture of me. If you didn't see the long hair version I...
2876
photos
177
followers
65
following
659% complete
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
22nd June 2020 9:00am
Tags
york
,
fog
,
lighthouse
,
nubble
