Photo 2441
Gladly Red
I feel disappointed if I don't get one batch of glads to enjoy each summer.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
3
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor

2911
photos
180
followers
64
following

2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
1st August 2020 8:06am
gladiolus
,
glads
judith deacon
ace
Brilliant colour, must look fabulous in the garden
August 1st, 2020
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
Brilliant red !
August 1st, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
@judithdeacon
came from the gorcery store
August 1st, 2020
