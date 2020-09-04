Previous
Next
Pano taken from picnic table at Fort Williams by joansmor
Photo 2476

Pano taken from picnic table at Fort Williams

Took this pano as we sat and enjoyed our lobster rows at Fort Williams park
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
05-20-20 So I got my hair cut and here is the after picture of me. If you didn't see the long hair version I...
678% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jean ace
Beautiful!
Love that spot.
September 5th, 2020  
haskar ace
Great place for picnic. Lovely shot.
September 5th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Beautiful view - like the sound of the lobster!
September 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise