Photo 2476
Pano taken from picnic table at Fort Williams
Took this pano as we sat and enjoyed our lobster rows at Fort Williams park
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
28th August 2020 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
pano
,
fort
,
williams
Jean
ace
Beautiful!
Love that spot.
September 5th, 2020
haskar
ace
Great place for picnic. Lovely shot.
September 5th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Beautiful view - like the sound of the lobster!
September 5th, 2020
