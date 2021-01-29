I see the moon - the moon sees me

I left early to take my computer to drop it off at the computer repair guy's place. I left before sunrise and went some backroads so I could get a few photos. I was successful. The computer guy called early this afternoon to say no malware but my problems come from the Motherboard that was replaced earlier. That young man told me it was his first motherboard replacement. Some of the connections weren't made tightly and that is why I am having these problems. It is going to be repaired early next week and I should be able to pick up with concerns of complete reinstalling of the computer. YEAH, I should have been able to in touch with Dell to fix this but it is so hard to get to their support. When they contact me next year to buy extended coverage, I am afraid I will tell them what they can do with their coverage. I am beginning to feel much better with the car trunk working, the computer soon to be fixed up and my leg with the blood clot not hurting and even being able to walk with fewer problems with breathing. I want to thank all of you who expressed empathy for me and my problems.