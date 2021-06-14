Previous
Cloudy sky by joansmor
Photo 2759

Cloudy sky

Often the lake is still and full of reflections when I go by on my way to work. But when I come home it is full of ripples. I like to capture the clouds in the sky then.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Joan Robillard

Photo Details

Lin ace
This is beautiful - so peaceful that I must fav it.
June 15th, 2021  
*lynn ace
cloudy but lovely ... nice composition
June 15th, 2021  
