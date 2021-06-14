Sign up
Photo 2759
Cloudy sky
Often the lake is still and full of reflections when I go by on my way to work. But when I come home it is full of ripples. I like to capture the clouds in the sky then.
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
3232
photos
183
followers
84
following
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
14th June 2021 1:19pm
clouds
,
lake
,
estes
Lin
ace
This is beautiful - so peaceful that I must fav it.
June 15th, 2021
*lynn
ace
cloudy but lovely ... nice composition
June 15th, 2021
