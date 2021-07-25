Previous
Sophia by joansmor
Photo 2800

Sophia

This is my Grand niece's boyfriend's daughter. She is lots of fun to have at our family gatherings. Another picture taken by Bryleigh
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Joan Robillard

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful portrait.
July 26th, 2021  
