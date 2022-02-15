Previous
Winter Storm by joansmor
Winter Storm

I went back into my archives and found this picture I took one day driving into work in Portland. Those days I drove to work no matter what the weather. Now if it looks slippery at all I work from home. I remember this was a slippery drive.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful winter capture and it sure does look slippery and cold.
February 16th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful winter scene!
February 16th, 2022  
