Previous
Next
Photo 3005
Winter Storm
I went back into my archives and found this picture I took one day driving into work in Portland. Those days I drove to work no matter what the weather. Now if it looks slippery at all I work from home. I remember this was a slippery drive.
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
26th March 2007 12:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snowstorm
,
for2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful winter capture and it sure does look slippery and cold.
February 16th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful winter scene!
February 16th, 2022
