Photo 3004
Flash of Red
Flash of Red day is one of my favorites as I love to see what clever ways people will handle it. Even the color pictures often have pops of red. Hope you like my selection. Thought the white flower made mine different then a lot of the red roses.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
7
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3478
photos
188
followers
82
following
823% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
13th February 2022 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
bw
,
for2022
Lin
ace
Love the red, white, and black - nicely done!
February 14th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Super idea
February 14th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What a great idea for the composition
February 14th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific composition!
February 14th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Yes, I love it with the white flower. A beautiful Valentine’s couple.
February 14th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
This is lovely, Joan.
February 14th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
I love this with the white flower!
February 15th, 2022
