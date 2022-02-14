Previous
Flash of Red by joansmor
Photo 3004

Flash of Red

Flash of Red day is one of my favorites as I love to see what clever ways people will handle it. Even the color pictures often have pops of red. Hope you like my selection. Thought the white flower made mine different then a lot of the red roses.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Joan Robillard

Lin ace
Love the red, white, and black - nicely done!
February 14th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Super idea
February 14th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a great idea for the composition
February 14th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific composition!
February 14th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Yes, I love it with the white flower. A beautiful Valentine’s couple.
February 14th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
This is lovely, Joan.
February 14th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
I love this with the white flower!
February 15th, 2022  
