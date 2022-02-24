Sign up
Photo 3014
Waiting for summer
Think I posted this in color last year. My laptop is in for service and trying to use my tablet.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
1
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project.
3488
photos
188
followers
82
following
3007
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
3rd March 2021 7:03am
Tags
boat
,
2022for
Peter Dulis
ace
works well in monochrome
February 25th, 2022
