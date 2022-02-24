Previous
Waiting for summer by joansmor
Photo 3014

Waiting for summer

Think I posted this in color last year. My laptop is in for service and trying to use my tablet.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Joan Robillard

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
works well in monochrome
February 25th, 2022  
