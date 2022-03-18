Previous
Fog by joansmor
Fog

When winter fights to hold on and spring struggles to be top dog and this causes fog in the morning. I love fog in pictures so be prepared to see a few more.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Joan Robillard

