Photo 3054
The ride home
It was a beautiful day and my ride home presented lots of pictures. Blue skies speckled with white clouds.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
2
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
3528
photos
188
followers
87
following
836% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
5th April 2022 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
horses
,
skies
Suzanne
ace
Lovely shot!
April 5th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely country scene !
April 5th, 2022
