The Magic by joansmor
Photo 3063

The Magic

I really liked this page. How many different pictures do you see? Had fun creating this one. ( I used supplies by Anna Aspnes including a template)
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Joan Robillard

11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
That looks fantastic, well done! ❤️
April 16th, 2022  
A really creative page.
April 16th, 2022  
That is such a clever montage of the photo, you're so skilled. Beautiful
April 16th, 2022  
Beautifully done!
April 16th, 2022  
I love the bicycle.
April 16th, 2022  
It’s wonderful, Joan. I believe there are 7 photos. 😊
April 16th, 2022  
