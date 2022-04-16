Sign up
Photo 3063
The Magic
I really liked this page. How many different pictures do you see? Had fun creating this one. ( I used supplies by Anna Aspnes including a template)
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
6
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3537
photos
187
followers
87
following
839% complete
View this month »
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
no
,
1
,
pond
,
scrapbooking
Casablanca
ace
That looks fantastic, well done! ❤️
April 16th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
A really creative page.
April 16th, 2022
JackieR
ace
That is such a clever montage of the photo, you're so skilled. Beautiful
April 16th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Beautifully done!
April 16th, 2022
Tunia McClure
ace
I love the bicycle.
April 16th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
It’s wonderful, Joan. I believe there are 7 photos. 😊
April 16th, 2022
365 Project
close