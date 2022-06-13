Sign up
Photo 3121
The Patriot Express
I pass this on my way to and from work. It got a new coat of paint recently.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
5
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
3596
photos
184
followers
89
following
855% complete
View this month »
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
Tags
train
,
patriots
Jacqueline
ace
Is it for kids to play in?
June 13th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
@jacqbb
It might have been originally but I never see kids playing in it now.
June 13th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great capture :)
June 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How sweet !
June 13th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It looks so cute. Great capture.
June 13th, 2022
