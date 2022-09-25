Previous
Perkins Cove by joansmor
Photo 3225

Perkins Cove

One of my favorite places to visit at sunrise in Autumn. Fear I won't make it this year.

Still playing with old photos
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Joan Robillard

Milanie ace
This is lovely - all those white boats against the autumn colors
September 26th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful colors!
September 26th, 2022  
Barb ace
Lovely lighting!
September 26th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Looks like lovely spot
September 26th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Wow. What a beautiful location!
September 26th, 2022  
