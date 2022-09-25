Sign up
Photo 3225
Perkins Cove
One of my favorite places to visit at sunrise in Autumn. Fear I won't make it this year.
Still playing with old photos
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
5
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3701
photos
178
followers
95
following
883% complete
3218
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
3224
3225
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
30th October 2016 7:24am
autumn
,
perkins
,
cove
Milanie
ace
This is lovely - all those white boats against the autumn colors
September 26th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful colors!
September 26th, 2022
Barb
ace
Lovely lighting!
September 26th, 2022
bkb in the city
Looks like lovely spot
September 26th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Wow. What a beautiful location!
September 26th, 2022
