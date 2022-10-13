Sign up
Photo 3243
Cows and foliage
The title really says it all.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3719
photos
180
followers
97
following
Tags
autumn
,
cows
,
foliage
Corinne C
ace
Oh, I love this picture so quaint and fresh.
October 13th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely colours in the background!
October 13th, 2022
