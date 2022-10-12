Previous
Early morning fog on Estes Lake by joansmor
Photo 3242

Early morning fog on Estes Lake

I love how the fog hangs over the waters in early mornings in spring and fall.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Joan Robillard

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Lovely foggy autumn shot
October 12th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
I love a foggy morning! This is gorgeous!
October 12th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Lovely atmospheric image
October 12th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A lovely foggy shot
October 12th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful foggy capture
October 13th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful fall scene!
October 13th, 2022  
