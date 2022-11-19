Previous
Drive thru plants by joansmor
Drive thru plants

Another of my photos of plantings in the drive thru. This is the Dunkin Donuts near work. I go there mostly for ice coffee. Always nice to enjoy the surroundings while waiting in line
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
joansmor
Judith Johnson
Beautiful shrub
November 19th, 2022  
Mags
That's a beauty!
November 19th, 2022  
Shutterbug
Wow. I haven’t seen landscaping around our drive thrus. Beautiful capture.
November 19th, 2022  
KV
Gorgeous color.
November 19th, 2022  
