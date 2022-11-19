Sign up
Photo 3282
Drive thru plants
Another of my photos of plantings in the drive thru. This is the Dunkin Donuts near work. I go there mostly for ice coffee. Always nice to enjoy the surroundings while waiting in line
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
4
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3758
photos
188
followers
101
following
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
11th October 2022 7:31am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
donuts
,
hydrangea
,
dunkin
Judith Johnson
Beautiful shrub
November 19th, 2022
Mags
ace
That's a beauty!
November 19th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Wow. I haven’t seen landscaping around our drive thrus. Beautiful capture.
November 19th, 2022
KV
ace
Gorgeous color.
November 19th, 2022
