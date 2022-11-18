Previous
Another of my autumn shots by joansmor
Photo 3281

Another of my autumn shots

I am posting this photo from last month. Felt a little off today and stayed home all day.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Joan Robillard

Islandgirl ace
Beautiful fall leaves!
November 18th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a pretty spot.
November 18th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Love those golden color leaves
November 18th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty with the beautiful golden tones of the Autumn leaves! fav
November 19th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Lovely shot with beautiful natural framing.
November 19th, 2022  
Mags ace
So lovely! Drawing me over there.
November 19th, 2022  
Babs ace
Beautiful shot, I love the framing.
November 19th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful autumn color.
November 19th, 2022  
