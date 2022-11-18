Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3281
Another of my autumn shots
I am posting this photo from last month. Felt a little off today and stayed home all day.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
8
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3757
photos
189
followers
102
following
898% complete
View this month »
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
11th October 2022 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
lake
,
estes
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful fall leaves!
November 18th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a pretty spot.
November 18th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Love those golden color leaves
November 18th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty with the beautiful golden tones of the Autumn leaves! fav
November 19th, 2022
winghong_ho
Lovely shot with beautiful natural framing.
November 19th, 2022
Mags
ace
So lovely! Drawing me over there.
November 19th, 2022
Babs
ace
Beautiful shot, I love the framing.
November 19th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful autumn color.
November 19th, 2022
