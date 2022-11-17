Previous
A cloudy day on Winnipesaukee by joansmor
A cloudy day on Winnipesaukee

When my gf and I decided to take the ride, the weather was warm. But it clouded up and by the time we got home it was raining. But still it was an enjoyable ride.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
Corinne C ace
A great composition and set of colors
November 18th, 2022  
