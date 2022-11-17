Sign up
Photo 3280
A cloudy day on Winnipesaukee
When my gf and I decided to take the ride, the weather was warm. But it clouded up and by the time we got home it was raining. But still it was an enjoyable ride.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
1
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project.
3756
photos
189
followers
102
following
898% complete
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
6th November 2022 12:38pm
Tags
winnipesaukee
,
wolfeboro
Corinne C
ace
A great composition and set of colors
November 18th, 2022
