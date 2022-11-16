Sign up
Photo 3279
Misty morning
Another picture from my ride into work on Tuesday. This is the other side of the bridge.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
6
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3755
photos
189
followers
102
following
898% complete
View this month »
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
15th November 2022 6:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
golden-hour
,
estes
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the mystery of the rising mist!
November 16th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Neat atmospheric capture with great reflections
November 16th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A lovely misty image
November 16th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Beautiful mist and reflections
November 16th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Nicely framed!
November 16th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely atmospheric shot!
November 17th, 2022
