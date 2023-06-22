Sign up
Photo 3497
Peonies`
Saw these on a ride the other day during a small period of sun. Our neighbor had peonies when I was a child but they were full of ants so you couldn't cut any and bring into the house.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3976
photos
191
followers
103
following
958% complete
View this month »
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th June 2023 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
peonies
Mags
ace
Oh! Aren't they gorgeous!
June 22nd, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Love it 👍😊
June 22nd, 2023
Lin
ace
Beautiful
June 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
What a beautiful show of colour.
June 22nd, 2023
