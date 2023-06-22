Previous
Peonies` by joansmor
Peonies`

Saw these on a ride the other day during a small period of sun. Our neighbor had peonies when I was a child but they were full of ants so you couldn't cut any and bring into the house.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Oh! Aren't they gorgeous!
Oli Lindenskov
Love it 👍😊
Beautiful
What a beautiful show of colour.
