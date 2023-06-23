Previous
The ladies on a lazy afternoon by joansmor
Photo 3498

The ladies on a lazy afternoon

Can you imagine the conversation they are having?
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
958% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Yes I can imagine the conversation! LOL!
June 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise