The church by joansmor
Photo 3499

The church

Took this picture last month when @Olivetreeann was visiting. Today I had a play at editing it in Luminar AI. Afterwards I played with making it into a scrappage. Play Day.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Joan Robillard

11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Larry Steager ace
Very nice capture.
June 24th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Nice capture and great drama in the sky.
June 24th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Very mystical and atmospheric
June 24th, 2023  
