Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3500
Austin FX4 Taxi
I found this car on one of my new back roads. I think it is an Austin FX4 Taxi. Now the car is in a little better condition than this picture shows as I did some extra editing on the car to bring out the rust.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3979
photos
191
followers
104
following
958% complete
View this month »
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd June 2023 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
austin
Susan Harvey
ace
The extra rust adds to the feeling of abandonment. I always wonder why some things end up where they do.
June 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
I guess its taxi days are over.
June 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
@susanharvey
In this area it seems to be a thing to have and old car or rusty piece of farm equipment as a lawn decoration. And thank goodness as it makes for some wonderful finds for me.
June 25th, 2023
Linda Godwin
It’s in a nice setting too
June 25th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
I love seeing old, rustic, abandon cars! Great capture
June 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close