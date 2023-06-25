Previous
Austin FX4 Taxi by joansmor
Austin FX4 Taxi

I found this car on one of my new back roads. I think it is an Austin FX4 Taxi. Now the car is in a little better condition than this picture shows as I did some extra editing on the car to bring out the rust.
Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Susan Harvey ace
The extra rust adds to the feeling of abandonment. I always wonder why some things end up where they do.
June 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
I guess its taxi days are over.
June 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
@susanharvey In this area it seems to be a thing to have and old car or rusty piece of farm equipment as a lawn decoration. And thank goodness as it makes for some wonderful finds for me.
June 25th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
It’s in a nice setting too
June 25th, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
I love seeing old, rustic, abandon cars! Great capture
June 25th, 2023  
