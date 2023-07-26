Previous
Old Barn by joansmor
Old Barn

Spotted this old bard on my ride earlier this week loved it with the clouds. Will have to hunt it up with the Autumn landscape.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Joan Robillard

Mags ace
A nice country scene and the sky is amazing!
July 27th, 2023  
