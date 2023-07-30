Sign up
Previous
Photo 3535
Fuller Farm
I took this on my way to dinner last night. Fuller Farm has been in my project before.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
4
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4014
photos
191
followers
104
following
968% complete
View this month »
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th July 2023 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice gentle layers. Reminds me of my Grandmother's field in Michigan.
July 31st, 2023
*lynn
ace
lovely place, great place for a nature walk
July 31st, 2023
Betsey
ace
The beautiful farmlands of the Great State of Maine.
July 31st, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great day/evening for a drive. Very summery!
July 31st, 2023
