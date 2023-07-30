Previous
Fuller Farm by joansmor
Photo 3535

Fuller Farm

I took this on my way to dinner last night. Fuller Farm has been in my project before.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
968% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Nice gentle layers. Reminds me of my Grandmother's field in Michigan.
July 31st, 2023  
*lynn ace
lovely place, great place for a nature walk
July 31st, 2023  
Betsey ace
The beautiful farmlands of the Great State of Maine.
July 31st, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great day/evening for a drive. Very summery!
July 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise