Morning mist by joansmor
Photo 3541

Morning mist

Another shot from Estes lake when I passed on my way to work.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful!
August 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous image with delightful reflection
August 6th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
I like the blurred reflection - interesting colours..
August 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful misty scene!
August 6th, 2023  
