Photo 3560
Early morning
Passing Estes on my way to work with the sun just rising.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
5
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4039
photos
190
followers
108
following
975% complete
Views
17
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
22nd August 2023 6:25am
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautifully serene
August 25th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely capture!
August 25th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Beautiful the light above the trees
August 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shot!
August 25th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely view and sky, very calm lake water too.
August 25th, 2023
