Previous
Photo 3559
Eary morning reflections
My bad I prepared this early and then forgot to post. I need to go on a photo ride somewhere I can get some good photos.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Tags
lake
,
estes
Dawn
ace
A lovely image and reflections
August 24th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture and composition. Lovely reflections on the water.
August 24th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super reflections !
August 24th, 2023
