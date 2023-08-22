Sign up
Photo 3558
On the alert
Two likes to climb up on my lap in the morning. She wants me to pet her and doesn't like if I am on my computer and/or phone. She knows I am trying to get her picture and usually moves her head so I can't get her full face.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th August 2023 6:17am
Privacy
Public
Tags
two
Larry Steager
ace
My cats let me know it's time to put down the device and pay attention to them.
August 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
She's very cute!
August 23rd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
She got your attention and you got her picture this time.
August 23rd, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture.
August 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely capture
August 23rd, 2023
