On the alert by joansmor
On the alert

Two likes to climb up on my lap in the morning. She wants me to pet her and doesn't like if I am on my computer and/or phone. She knows I am trying to get her picture and usually moves her head so I can't get her full face.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Larry Steager ace
My cats let me know it's time to put down the device and pay attention to them.
August 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
She's very cute!
August 23rd, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
She got your attention and you got her picture this time.
August 23rd, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture.
August 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely capture
August 23rd, 2023  
