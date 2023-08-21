Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3557
Late summer afternoon on No 1 Pond
Jane and I walked along the pond and it was delightful.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
10
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4036
photos
190
followers
108
following
974% complete
View this month »
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
10
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th August 2023 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
A lovely scene and area to walk fav
August 21st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
A peaceful place to walk
August 21st, 2023
JackieR
ace
Beautiful framing
August 21st, 2023
Casablanca
ace
That is so pretty, instant fav
August 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh so pretty and tranquil looking ! fav
August 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
What a fabulous landscape! You had a beautiful day for a walk.
August 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
What a beautiful scene!
August 21st, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
Very lovely!
August 22nd, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
So beautiful and calm!
August 22nd, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Wonderful
August 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close