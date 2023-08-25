Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3561
Sebago Lake
Sunday Jane and I drove up to Sebago Lake (the largest lake in Southern Maine). We had lunch looking at this view.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4040
photos
190
followers
108
following
975% complete
View this month »
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th August 2023 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
sebago
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the layers and the many shades of blue!
August 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Your photos make me want go to Maine!
August 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close