Previous
Photo 3579
Fernald Shore
Fernald shore is one of the three ponds in the Milton Three ponds area. I will need to get back when the leaves turn.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
1
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4058
photos
191
followers
109
following
980% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th September 2023 11:50am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shore
,
fernald
Suzanne
ace
What a gorgeous place. And your photo does it justice. Favourite
September 13th, 2023
