Previous
Photo 3580
Drive thru roses
A rose I took a picture of driving thru Dunkin Donuts.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
3
0
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4059
photos
191
followers
109
following
980% complete
3573
3574
3575
3576
3577
3578
3579
3580
Views
20
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
13th September 2023 6:56am
Tags
rose
Mags
ace
Great shot! Drive-thrus can make great photo ops while you wait. =)
September 14th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
I like the waterdrops!
September 14th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Not where I would usually think to capture a photo, but this is a beautiful capture.
September 14th, 2023
