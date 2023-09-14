Sign up
Previous
Photo 3581
Raindrops everywhere
I have seen a lot of rain drops on flowers and leaves here on 365. So, when I went through the drive thru and everything was covered in rain, I thought I would join in on the idea.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4060
photos
191
followers
109
following
981% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
13th September 2023 6:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Lovely and so refreshing!
September 15th, 2023
