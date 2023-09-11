Previous
Golf Course by joansmor
Golf Course

I pass this on my way to work and loved the misty look this morning. Thought it worked well for a bw. Somehow BW better fits the day.
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
Mags ace
It's a lovely b&w! Nice tonal range.
September 12th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Well done!
September 12th, 2023  
