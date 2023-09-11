Sign up
Previous
Photo 3578
Golf Course
I pass this on my way to work and loved the misty look this morning. Thought it worked well for a bw. Somehow BW better fits the day.
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
6th September 2023 7:04am
Tags
golf
,
course
Mags
ace
It's a lovely b&w! Nice tonal range.
September 12th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Well done!
September 12th, 2023
